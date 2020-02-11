CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Update

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CBMB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of 159.46 and a beta of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 1.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CBM Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

