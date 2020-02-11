CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 220,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,462. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $8.37.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

