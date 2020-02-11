Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $20,584.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

