CCUniverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,253.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $38,253.00 and approximately $5,494.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003468 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

