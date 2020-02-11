CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

