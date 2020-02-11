Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

NYSE CE opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.