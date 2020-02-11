Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

