Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

