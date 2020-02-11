Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 165,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 129,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,279. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

