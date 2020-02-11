Centauri Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $23,684.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.01 or 0.05792733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00054424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00128085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

