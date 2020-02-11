Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 56.9% in January

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Central Federal has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Federal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Central Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Federal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

