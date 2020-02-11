Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.