Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $73.52 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a market cap of $73.52 million and $194,730.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

