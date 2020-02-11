Centurion (CNT) Market Capitalization Tops $7,890.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,890.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

