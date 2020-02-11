Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Centurylink worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTL. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

CTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 241,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,450. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

