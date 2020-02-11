Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 309,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,613. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

