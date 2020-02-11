Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cerner worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. 1,368,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold 307,437 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,057 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

