CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.14 million, a P/E ratio of -724.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. CEVA has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.