Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 224.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

NYSE CRL traded up $16.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.