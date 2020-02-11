Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14.5% to $2.96-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS.

CRL opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

