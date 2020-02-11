ChatCoin Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $4.29 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, EXX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00050184 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,199.66 or 0.99465536 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, LBank, BigONE, EXX, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

