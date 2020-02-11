Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 253.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

