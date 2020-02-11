Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CHGG opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $277,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 285,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 782,197 shares of company stock worth $30,669,148. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.