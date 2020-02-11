Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $53.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -371.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.