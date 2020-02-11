Chegg Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,059% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,909,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 306,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,197 shares of company stock worth $30,669,148 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of CHGG opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

