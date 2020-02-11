Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CHE opened at $486.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.80 and a 200-day moving average of $430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed has a 52-week low of $301.35 and a 52-week high of $492.94.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.