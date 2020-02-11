Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

