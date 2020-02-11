ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $55,195.00 and $10.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,545.50 or 1.99440586 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

