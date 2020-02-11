Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,053.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125,290 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

