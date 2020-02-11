Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

