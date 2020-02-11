CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 954,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

