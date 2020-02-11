China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 28,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 32.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

