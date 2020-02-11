China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CREG remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

