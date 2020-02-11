China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CXDC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 63,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,079. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

In other news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie Han acquired 554,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,137,592.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,104,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563,745.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.