Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

CMG opened at $890.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $584.15 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $861.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.04. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.