Chronologic (DAY) One Day Volume Hits $403.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004998 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $464,629.00 and $403.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,227,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,541 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

