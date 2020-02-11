Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $561.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $561.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

