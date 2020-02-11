Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 4.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

