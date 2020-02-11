Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

