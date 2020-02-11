Chronos Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Constellation Brands makes up 2.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.