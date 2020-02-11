Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $313.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

