Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Raytheon makes up approximately 3.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

