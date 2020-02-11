Chronos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

