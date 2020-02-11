Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,070.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,981,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

