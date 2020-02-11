Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Stryker accounts for about 4.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

