Chronos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Dominion Energy comprises 2.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.