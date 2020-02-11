Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Paul Bennett Medini Sells 3,982 Shares

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. 1,118,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.32 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Chubb by 688.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

