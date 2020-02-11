Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 50,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $80.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

