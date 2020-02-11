Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment House LLC owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.69. 28,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

