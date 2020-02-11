Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.84 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

